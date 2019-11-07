Jamie Vardy: England boss Gareth Southgate monitoring Premier League top scorer

Vardy's goals-per-minute record (one every 99 mins) in the Premier League is better under Brendan Rodgers than any other Foxes manager, including Leicester's title-winning boss Claudio Ranieri (one every 167 mins)

Gareth Southgate says he is prepared to consider recalling striker Jamie Vardy to the England squad but does not feel now is the right time to include the Premier League's top scorer.

Vardy, 32, effectively retired from international duty in August 2018 to focus on club football with Leicester.

He is top scorer in the Premier League with 10 goals but Southgate says he wants to give younger players a chance at the moment.

"We know his quality," says Southgate.

"I have always left that opportunity open. I don't see the point at this moment in time because the conversation I had with Jamie was around looking at younger players in that position.

"It isn't one for now but we keep monitoring that because you have a ready-made experienced player who could come in if we felt that was the right thing."

Tottenham's Harry Kane is England first-choice striker at the moment with Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford and Chelsea's Tammy Abraham acting as back-up.

Media playback is not supported on this device Maddison has to fight for his place in England squad - Gareth Southgate

Southgate named his 27-man England squad on Thursday for the Euro 2020 qualifiers against Montenegro (14 November) and Kosovo (17 November).

Jordan Pickford is set to retain his place in goal despite a disappointing season so far with Everton, who are one place above the relegation zone in the Premier League.

"I think with everybody when they are in a team who are closer to the bottom of the table, there are going to be moments where that team are under more pressure," said Southgate.

"I thought Jordan played very well at the weekend against Tottenham. I thought his focus was good and his kicking was good, so you have got to balance it when you are judging players.

"It's not just a couple of games, it's a longer period of time and generally with us Jordan's performances have been excellent so that obviously has a bearing on how we view him."