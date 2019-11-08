Armand Traore: Cardiff City re-sign Senegalese full-back

Armand Traore won five caps for Senegal between 2011 and 2013

Cardiff City have re-signed defender Armand Traore on a short-term contract.

The 30-year-old featured four times during the Bluebirds' promotion winning season of 2017-18, scoring on his debut against Bolton Wanderers.

The Senegal international left-back is a free agent having most recently been released from Çaykur Rizespor in the Turkish Süper Lig.

The former Juventus and Arsenal full-back also played under Neil Warnock at Queens Park Rangers from 2010 to 2012.

"Armand has signed as cover. He's been with us six weeks and he's just about got up to fitness," Warnock said.

"It's a short contract in case anything happens. Fans know him. He's got a very good left foot and loads of ability.

"He has trained really hard in the time he has been with us. It's an appearance-based contract as well, so it's up to him."