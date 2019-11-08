Equatorial Guinea appoint Sebastien Migne as coach

French coach Sebastien Migne has also been in charge of Congo Brazzaville

The Equatorial Guinean Football Federation (Feguifut) hopes Frenchman Sebastien Migne's experience will take the national team to a new level.

Migne, the former Kenya coach, replaces Spaniard Angel Lopez ahead of the opening 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The 46-year-old has signed an open contract in which any party is free to terminate the deal at any time after six months.

"I do not promise results but hard work. I can't say that I already know all the players of the national team," Migne said.

"I have been fortunate to follow the friendly that Nzalang had with Togo in France and I can say that I have a good team.

"My plan is to meet with all the coaches in the country to convey my work philosophy. It is the way we can do a team work."

His first games as coach will be Nations Cup qualifiers away to Tanzania on 15 November and at home to Tunisia four days later.

Migne's contract with Kenya was ended by mutual consent in August after a year in charge during which time he led the Harambee Stars to their first Nations Cup in 15 years.

Kenya missed out on a place in the last 16 of the 2019 Nations Cup in Egypt on goal difference.

Migné's tenure ended when Kenya were eliminated from qualifying for the 2020 African Nations Championship (CHAN) as they lost to neighbours Tanzania on penalties in the tournament for locally-based players.

Feguifut president Gustavo Ndong Edu Akumu is pleased with Migne's record in Africa.

Migne has also coached Congo Brazzaville and worked with Claude Le Roy in Oman, Syria and DR Congo.

"We welcome you to Equatorial Guinea and wish you all the luck in the world so that this new adventure is full of joys," Akumu told Feguifut's website.

"We have signed with you for your experience in African football and for your initiative to work from the base to achieve great achievements."