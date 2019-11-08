England v Germany: Toni Duggan withdraws from squad with injury
|England v Germany international friendly
|Venue: Wembley Date: Saturday, 9 November Kick-off: 17:30 GMT
|Coverage: Live on BBC Two from 17:15 GMT, commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live and live text coverage on the BBC Sport website & app
Atletico Madrid forward Toni Duggan has withdrawn from the England women's squad for Saturday's sell-out friendly against Germany at Wembley.
The 28-year-old, who missed the friendly defeat by Brazil and victory over Portugal in October, has suffered a lower back injury.
Manchester City forward Georgia Stanway, 20, and defender Gemma Bonner, 28, have been called into the squad.
All 90,000 tickets have been sold for the match at Wembley.
England squad to face Germany:
Goalkeepers: Mary Earps, Ellie Roebuck, Carly Telford
Defenders: Millie Bright, Rachel Daly, Lucy Bronze, Abbie McManus, Steph Houghton (C), Alex Greenwood, Demi Stokes, Gemma Bonner
Midfielders: Jordan Nobbs, Jill Scott, Lucy Staniforth, Keira Walsh, Leah Williamson
Forwards: Beth Mead, Lauren Hemp, Nikita Parris, Jodie Taylor, Ellen White, Beth England, Georgia Stanway