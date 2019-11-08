Michel Platini: Ex-Uefa president plans contract claim against governing body

Michel Platini's initial eight-year ban was reduced to four on appeal

Michel Platini plans to start a claim against Uefa over money he believes he is owed by European football's governing body, says his lawyer.

The former head of Uefa's four-year ban for ethics breaches came to an end in October. The 64-year-old Frenchman has always denied any wrongdoing.

Platini's lawyer, Vincent Solari, told BBC Sport there has never been a formal termination of his client's contract and Uefa is refusing to negotiate.

Uefa says it has no comment.

"We haven't claimed a specific amount at this stage, but we offered to Uefa to discuss about a settlement regarding the employment contract of my client as there has never been a formal termination of it," said Solari.

"The lawyer of Uefa informed us recently that they don't want to enter into any negotiations and we will therefore initiate a claim on due time in front of the competent court."

Platini was banned over a 2m Swiss francs (£1.3m) "disloyal payment" from ex-Fifa president Sepp Blatter, who was also banned from football for his part in the matter. Blatter has also always denied any wrongdoing.

Former France midfielder and three-time Ballon d'Or winner Platini's eight-year ban was later reduced to four on appeal.

In June, he was released by French anti-corruption investigators after being questioned over the awarding of the 2022 World Cup to Qatar.

Qatar beat bids from the United States, Australia, South Korea and Japan in 2010.