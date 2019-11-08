Forest Green Rovers: Lewis Thomas and Dom Bernard sign extended contracts

Goalkeeper Lewis Thomas has kept six clean sheets in 12 appearances for Forest Green this season

Forest Green Rovers goalkeeper Lewis Thomas and defender Dom Bernard have signed contract extensions with the League Two club.

Welshman Thomas, 22, has extended his time with the fourth-tier leaders until the end of the 2020-21 season.

Bernard, also 22, has signed until the end of 2020-21 as well, having made 18 appearances this term.

"If you apply yourself, you'll have the opportunity to prove yourself," boss Mark Cooper told the club website.

Thomas signed on a two-year deal in the summer of 2018 after his release by Swansea City and has registered six clean sheets this season, including five in consecutive games in September.

"Since I have come into the club, there has been a really positive vibe and the gaffer has been brilliant with me, every goalkeeper coach has been brilliant with me and the fans, especially, have really taken to me and I am really pleased that has happened," he said.

Bernard signed for Forest Green in the summer following a successful trial after his release by Championship side Birmingham City.

He said: "I am happy to be involved in the majority of the games, I have adapted well and everything is going well at the moment and long may it continue."