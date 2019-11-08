Women's Champions League: Glasgow City drawn against Wolfsburg in quarter-finals

Wolfsburg are the current German champions

Glasgow City have been drawn against two-time champions Wolfsburg in the quarter-finals of the Women's Champions League.

Should Scott Booth's side progress, they will take on the winners of the all-Spanish tie between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona.

City host the first leg against Germany's champions on 24/25 March, with the return game on 1/2 April.

The final will be played at Viola Park, Vienna, on 24 May.

Arsenal's Scotland quartet - Kim Little, Emma Mitchell, Jennifer Beattie and Lisa Evans - face Paris St-Germain, who knocked Glasgow out 7-0 on aggregate the only other time they reached the quarter-finals, in 2015.

The winner of that tie will face either reigning champions Lyon or Bayern Munich.

Squad full of internationals

Glasgow's opponents, Wolfsburg, lifted the trophy two seasons running and are in the last eight for the eighth consecutive year.

However, since their last success in 2014, they have lost to eventual champions Lyon in the last four seasons, losing in last season's quarter-finals.

Head coach Stephan Lerch's squad includes several current Germany internationals, including goalkeeper Almuth Schult, midfielders Felicitas Rauch and Sara Doorsoun-Khajeh and forwards Alexandra Popp, Ana Blasse and Svenja Huth, while veteran midfielder Lena Goessling earned 106 caps for her country.

The squad is supplemented by a host of talent from some of Europe's top international sides.

Denmark striker Pernille Harder was Uefa women's player of the year in 2018.

Striker Ewa Pajor will be well known to Scotland fans playing against them recently for Poland and defenders Lara Dickenmann and Noëlle Maritz with Switzerland.

Also in the squad are Hungary forward Zsanett Jakabfi, Portugal midfielder Claudia Neto, Netherlands midfielder Dominique Bloodworth, Iceland midfielder Sara Bjork Gunnarsdottir, and Norway midfielders Ingrid Syrstad Engen and Kristine Minde, while striker Fridolina Rolfo and goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl play for Sweden.

Women's Champions League quarter-final draw

Atletico Madrid (Spain) v Barcelona (Spain)

Lyon (France) v Bayern Munich (Germany)

Glasgow City (Scotland) v Wolfsburg (Germany)

Arsenal (England) v Paris St-Germain (France)

Semi-final draw

Arsenal or Paris St-Germain v Lyon or Bayern Munich

Glasgow City or Wolfsburg v Atletico Madrid or Barcelona

Semi-finals are scheduled for 5/26 April and 2/3 May.

