Chris Wood: Burnley striker signs new contract to 2023

Chris Wood has scored 28 goals in 82 games in all competitions for Burnley

Burnley striker Chris Wood has signed a new contract that keeps him with the Clarets until June 2023.

The 27-year-old New Zealand international has scored four goals this season, with his team 14th in the Premier League.

"I'm very happy to have it signed and looking forward to the future," said Wood, who joined Burnley for a club record £15m from Leeds in August 2017.

"I'm settled and happy, now it's about pushing forward and doing even better."

Burnley, who play West Ham at home on Saturday, extended the contract of Wood's 30-year-old strike partner Ashley Barnes earlier this week.

"It's great news for both of us as strikers. It's always nice to be recognised and it's fantastic that it's over the line and sealed," added Wood.

"We want to be playing football in the Premier League for the rest of our careers and hopefully it's here with Burnley."