Saturday's gossip column: Pogba, Rodriguez, Promes, Rojo, Xhaka, Soares

Real Madrid would be willing to offer Colombia midfielder James Rodriguez, 28, in exchange for Manchester United and France midfielder Paul Pogba, 26. (El Desmarque, via Metro)

Ajax's Dutch forward Quincy Promes, 27, says he is open to a possible move to the Premier League in the future, with Arsenal and Liverpool both interested in the player. (Mail)

England boss Gareth Southgate said sanctions for racism in football need to get tougher after Bulgaria escaped with a fine and a one-match stadium ban for the abuse their fans handed out to Three Lions players. (Express)

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has suggested Argentina defender Marcos Rojo is set to stay at the club for the remainder of the season. The 29-year-old held talks with Everton over a move in August. (Manchester Evening News)

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl insists he has no problem playing Portugal defender Cedric Soares, 28, or Denmark midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, 24, despite the fact that their contracts are running down. (Southern Daily Echo)

A return to management for Arsene Wenger? Wenger to have talks with Bayern Munich

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino says he would rather winger Ryan Sessegnon, 19, did not go on international duty with the England Under-21 squad so he can continue his recovery from a hamstring problem. (Mail)

Arsenal's Uruguayan midfielder Lucas Torreira, 23, is set for talks with boss Unai Emery and is angry over his lack of playing time this season. (Mirror)

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo, 18, who scored a Champions League hat-trick this week, rejected a move to Liverpool before joining Real. (ESPN, via Marca)

Leicester's Spanish winger Ayoze Perez, 26, says he was close to joining Valencia in the summer before deciding on the Foxes' "ambitious project". (ABC, via Leicester Mercury)

Ex-Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has suggested current manager Unai Emery was right to strip Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka, 27, of the Gunners' captaincy. (Evening Standard)

Newcastle captain and centre-back Jamaal Lascelles, 25, says the club's players are desperate not to let manager Steve Bruce down this season. (Chronicle)

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe thinks defender Steve Cook, 28, is close to an England call-up. (Bournemouth Echo)

Quique Sanchez Flores, 54, says he has no regrets about accepting the Watford head coach job despite his team sitting in the relegation zone two months after he took charge. (Watford Observer)

Sheffield United's English midfielder John Lundstram is set for contract talks. The 25-year-old's current deal expires at the end of the season. (Sheffield Star)