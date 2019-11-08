Scotland Women 'didn't play well' in Albania rout - Shelley Kerr

Shelley Kerr's Scotland have scored 13 unanswered goals in their opening two Euro 2021 qualifiers

Scotland boss Shelley Kerr "didn't think we played well" despite thrashing Albania 5-0 in their Euro 2021 qualifier.

The rout maintains Scotland's rampant start to Group E, having thumped Cyprus 8-0 in their opening fixture.

Kerr's side only led 2-0 at the break despite enjoying complete dominance and creating a slew of chances.

"To be honest I didn't think we played well, especially in the first half," she told BBC Scotland.

"I thought we were slow in the build-up, took too many touches. We struggle away from home, we've done that here in the past and away at Belarus as well. So I'd have taken five goals all day long."

Claire Emslie and Jane Ross slotted from close range to give Scotland a commanding lead at half-time, before Erin Cuthbert, debutant Hannah Godfrey and Christie Murray completed the rout.

"A big thing for us in the last campaign was that we did concede goals. We wanted to try and eradicate that from our game, and the squad have been really switched on to it," Kerr added.

"They've done really well. All we were focusing on was three points, but to score five goals and not concede any is just incredible."

Godfrey capped her international bow with a goal when she diverted home Cuthbert's delivery, while fellow debutant Kirsty Hanson impressed with her menacing drives and deliveries from the flanks.

"I thought they were excellent," Kerr said.

"It's not easy when you get your first cap especially under the circumstances. Kirsty posed some problems in the wide areas - she's powerful, we saw that in the training sessions we had earlier this week.

"Hannah will be talking about her goal - although it was a tap-in, it was brilliant from her."