Arsene Wenger: Bayern Munich to hold talks with former Arsenal boss

Arsene Wenger has managed in France with Nancy and Monaco, in Japan with Grampus Eight and in England with Arsenal

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger will talk to Bayern Munich next week over their vacant manager's job.

Wenger, 70, told Bein Sports that he is planning to speak to Bayern's executive board chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge after the Bundesliga champions sacked Niko Kovac earlier this week.

It comes after Rummenigge said Wenger was "not being considered as coach".

"We decided together we will talk next week because I'm in Doha until Sunday. This is the true story," said Wenger.

"On Wednesday afternoon, Rummenigge called me. I could not answer and by politeness I called him back.

"He was in his car going to the game against Olympiakos. We talked for four to five minutes maximum and he told me they had assigned [Hans-Dieter] Flick to be the coach - he will manage the next two games.

"He [Rummenigge] asked me if I would be interested because they are looking for a coach. I told him I didn't have any thoughts about it - it needs some time to have a think about it."

Wenger spent 22 years in charge of Arsenal, winning the Premier League three times and the FA Cup on seven occasions before he left the Gunners at the end of the 2017-18 season.

After 10 games of the Bundesliga campaign, Bayern are fourth, four points behind leaders Borussia Monchengladbach, and lost 5-1 to Eintracht Frankfurt in Kovac's last match in charge.

However, they have a perfect record in the Champions League and their 2-0 win over Olympiakos in Flick's first game in temporary charge, was their fourth win in four group games.

At the start of October, Bayern, still managed by Kovac, trashed Tottenham 7-2 in an away Champions League game in London.