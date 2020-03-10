League One
Bristol Rovers19:45Sunderland
Venue: Memorial Stadium

Bristol Rovers v Sunderland

Match report will follow.

Tuesday 10th March 2020

  • BlackpoolBlackpool19:45TranmereTranmere Rovers
  • Bristol RoversBristol Rovers19:45SunderlandSunderland
  • BurtonBurton Albion19:45BoltonBolton Wanderers
  • PortsmouthPortsmouth19:45FleetwoodFleetwood Town

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Coventry341813348301867
2Rotherham35188961382362
3Oxford Utd35179961372460
4Peterborough351781068402859
5Sunderland351611848301859
6Portsmouth34178951341759
7Fleetwood341611749361359
8Wycombe3417894540559
9Doncaster341591051331854
10Ipswich3614101246361052
11Gillingham35121584234851
12Burton341211114848047
13Blackpool341112114341245
14Lincoln City35126174446-242
15Bristol Rovers34119143649-1342
16Shrewsbury341011133142-1141
17Accrington351010154753-640
18MK Dons35107183647-1137
19Rochdale34106183957-1836
20Wimbledon35811163952-1335
21Tranmere3378183459-2529
22Southend3547243985-4619
23Bolton33510182564-3913
