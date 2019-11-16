Macclesfield Town v Mansfield Town
-
- From the section League Two
Match report to follow.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Forest Green
|16
|9
|4
|3
|20
|10
|10
|31
|2
|Bradford
|16
|9
|3
|4
|24
|15
|9
|30
|3
|Swindon
|17
|9
|3
|5
|28
|20
|8
|30
|4
|Crewe
|16
|9
|3
|4
|26
|18
|8
|30
|5
|Exeter
|17
|8
|5
|4
|23
|20
|3
|29
|6
|Cheltenham
|15
|8
|4
|3
|27
|14
|13
|28
|7
|Newport
|16
|7
|6
|3
|17
|13
|4
|27
|8
|Colchester
|17
|7
|5
|5
|22
|16
|6
|26
|9
|Northampton
|17
|7
|4
|6
|22
|18
|4
|25
|10
|Port Vale
|17
|6
|7
|4
|22
|22
|0
|25
|11
|Salford
|17
|6
|6
|5
|21
|25
|-4
|24
|12
|Cambridge
|17
|6
|5
|6
|22
|17
|5
|23
|13
|Plymouth
|16
|6
|5
|5
|24
|20
|4
|23
|14
|Mansfield
|17
|5
|5
|7
|26
|25
|1
|20
|15
|Macclesfield
|16
|5
|5
|6
|17
|20
|-3
|20
|16
|Leyton Orient
|17
|5
|5
|7
|24
|28
|-4
|20
|17
|Crawley
|17
|5
|5
|7
|24
|29
|-5
|20
|18
|Grimsby
|15
|5
|4
|6
|20
|20
|0
|19
|19
|Carlisle
|17
|5
|3
|9
|18
|29
|-11
|18
|20
|Oldham
|17
|3
|7
|7
|18
|26
|-8
|16
|21
|Scunthorpe
|17
|3
|6
|8
|21
|25
|-4
|15
|22
|Walsall
|17
|4
|3
|10
|12
|25
|-13
|15
|23
|Stevenage
|17
|2
|7
|8
|12
|21
|-9
|13
|24
|Morecambe
|17
|3
|4
|10
|15
|29
|-14
|13