Cyprus v Scotland: Visitors seeking morale-boosting win with makeshift defence

'You have to move on from frustrating call-offs'
Scotland have just two games left to prepare for their crucial Euro 2020 play-off in March, starting with Cyprus on Saturday in Nicosia.

It has been a bruising start as head coach for Steve Clarke having beaten only San Marino and the Cypriots.

Once again the build-up has been dominated by call-offs with Premier League stars Andy Robertson and Ryan Fraser among those injured.

Automatic qualification is out of reach for both sides.

But, third place in Group I, behind Belgium and Russia, is still up for grabs. Here, BBC Scotland previews the match.

Team news

Hearts striker Steven Naismith could win his 50th cap if he is selected to lead the line, and may also captain the team in the absence of injured left-back Robertson.

Clarke will need to make at least two changes to the defence as centre-back Stuart Findlay is also missing. The Scotland head coach has only named an unchanged back four once in six matches and has fielded nine different defenders.

Aberdeen pair Scott McKenna and Michael Devlin could start in the centre of defence together, or there may be a debut for Motherwell's Declan Gallagher, while Greg Taylor is in line to earn his second cap at left-back.

Cyprus, meanwhile, will be without Standard Liege defender Kostas Laifis through suspension.

What they said

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke: "They have got two games before the March play-offs, so anybody who is here in camp has a great chance to catch my attention and make sure they are in the squad in March because they have the opportunity to make themselves pick-able.

"If they do well for the team in these two games then there's every chance they will be involved in March."

Cyprus captain Giorgos Merkis: "If we manage to finish third this will be a big step forward for the team. We are ready to give 100% to succeed in this target. I have been informed that 3,000 Scotland fans will be here despite the fact that they cannot finish in the top two.

"This is a good example for Cypriot fans - this is an example we have to follow to support our national team despite the standings."

The last meeting

A last-minute goal from Oliver Burke gave Steve Clarke victory in his first match in charge when the sides met at Hampden in June.

Captain Andy Robertson had smashed in the opener just after the hour mark, only for Ionnis Kousoulos to head Cyprus level on 87 minutes to leave Scotland on the verge of another calamitous result.

But Burke's finish spared Scotland's blushes as they triumphed 2-1 for one of their three qualifying victories so far.

Match stats

  • Scotland's 100% win ratio of six wins from six games against Cyprus is bettered only against San Marino, against whom they've won all eight games they've played.
  • Scotland have lost six of their last eight away matches (W2 D0 L6), including both under manager Steve Clarke against Belgium and Russia.
  • Nine of the 13 goals Cyprus have scored in European Championship qualifying this campaign have been scored via set-pieces (69%).
  • Scotland haven't lost three consecutive competitive away matches since a run of four between October 2011 and March 2013.
  • Scotland midfielder John McGinn has been involved in five goals during European Championship qualifying (4 goals, 1 assist), three more than any other Scottish player.

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium88003012924
2Russia87012742321
3Cyprus83141312110
4Scotland83051117-69
5Kazakhstan8215913-47
6San Marino8008043-430

