Boreham Wood v Maidenhead United
-
- From the section Conference
Match details to follow.
Match details to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Bromley
|20
|10
|6
|4
|34
|24
|10
|36
|2
|Yeovil
|19
|11
|2
|6
|32
|21
|11
|35
|3
|Halifax
|20
|11
|2
|7
|29
|25
|4
|35
|4
|Barrow
|19
|11
|1
|7
|34
|24
|10
|34
|5
|Torquay
|20
|10
|4
|6
|38
|30
|8
|34
|6
|Solihull Moors
|20
|10
|3
|7
|29
|20
|9
|33
|7
|Harrogate
|20
|9
|5
|6
|27
|24
|3
|32
|8
|Notts County
|20
|8
|7
|5
|32
|20
|12
|31
|9
|Woking
|20
|8
|7
|5
|30
|26
|4
|31
|10
|Barnet
|20
|7
|7
|6
|27
|26
|1
|28
|11
|Eastleigh
|20
|7
|7
|6
|25
|26
|-1
|28
|12
|Dover
|19
|8
|4
|7
|24
|25
|-1
|28
|13
|Stockport
|20
|8
|4
|8
|22
|30
|-8
|28
|14
|Hartlepool
|20
|7
|6
|7
|27
|27
|0
|27
|15
|Dag & Red
|20
|7
|6
|7
|22
|24
|-2
|27
|16
|Boreham Wood
|20
|7
|5
|8
|27
|23
|4
|26
|17
|Maidenhead United
|20
|7
|4
|9
|23
|22
|1
|25
|18
|Chesterfield
|19
|5
|7
|7
|25
|30
|-5
|22
|19
|Aldershot
|20
|6
|4
|10
|19
|24
|-5
|22
|20
|Fylde
|19
|5
|6
|8
|23
|33
|-10
|21
|21
|Wrexham
|20
|4
|7
|9
|22
|29
|-7
|19
|22
|Ebbsfleet
|20
|4
|5
|11
|28
|38
|-10
|17
|23
|Sutton United
|19
|3
|7
|9
|18
|25
|-7
|16
|24
|Chorley
|20
|1
|10
|9
|14
|35
|-21
|13