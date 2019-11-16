Dundee United v Queen of the South
-
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dundee Utd
|13
|10
|0
|3
|30
|12
|18
|30
|2
|Ayr
|13
|8
|0
|5
|28
|19
|9
|24
|3
|Dundee
|13
|6
|3
|4
|18
|18
|0
|21
|4
|Inverness CT
|13
|6
|2
|5
|19
|18
|1
|20
|5
|Arbroath
|13
|6
|2
|5
|14
|14
|0
|20
|6
|Dunfermline
|13
|4
|4
|5
|16
|15
|1
|16
|7
|Queen of Sth
|13
|4
|4
|5
|13
|13
|0
|16
|8
|Alloa
|13
|3
|4
|6
|14
|23
|-9
|13
|9
|Morton
|13
|4
|1
|8
|17
|29
|-12
|13
|10
|Partick Thistle
|13
|3
|2
|8
|17
|25
|-8
|11
