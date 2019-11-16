Scottish League One
Stranraer15:00Airdrieonians
Venue: Stair Park

Stranraer v Airdrieonians

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers1373328181024
2East Fife1366124141024
3Airdrieonians137242017323
4Falkirk136432371622
5Montrose136162020019
6Dumbarton135261824-617
7Clyde134451821-316
8Peterhead134361522-715
9Stranraer132471627-1110
10Forfar13319921-1210
