Scottish Gossip: Steven Gerrard, Neil Lennon, Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Hibs

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Caretaker boss Austin MacPhee insists Hearts can't afford to make the same mistake as Rangers and appoint their new manager before they identify a sporting director. (Sun)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard refuses to put a price tag on Glen Kamara but is aware of interest from English clubs in the Finland midfielder. (Sun)

Manager Steven Gerrard believes referees must do more to protect players from serious head injuries as Rangers prepare to visit Livingston this weekend. (Herald)

Neil Lennon was taken back to his glory days as a player as he steered his side to a historic victory over Lazio on Thursday, and he says Celtic feels like the club he knew then once again. (Evening Times)

Asked about the prospect of a Europa League meeting with Rangers in the round of 16, Celtic boss Neil Lennon replies with one word: "Carnage!" (Daily Record)

Jack Ross has moved a step closer to landing the manager's post at Hibs after positive talks with the Easter Road club on Thursday, while former Stoke boss Nathan Jones will also be spoken to. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Hibs chief executive Leeann Dempster hints that a foreign coach is the priority to replace sacked manager Paul Heckingbottom. (Scotsman)

Australia legend Harry Kewell is the latest shock name in the frame for the Hibs job and could be at McDiarmid Park today to watch the Edinburgh side. (Sun)

Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson is vying with St Johnstone's Tommy Wright to become the next manager of Northern Ireland. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Rangers can't think of selling in-form striker Alfred Morelos in January, even for £50m, says former Ibrox forward Kris Boyd. (Sun)

Experienced striker Steven Naismith believes some of his Hearts team-mates have yet to adjust to the high demands at Tynecastle. (Edinburgh Evening News)

"It's nice that the manager has a bit of trust in me for these games," says Celtic's Jonny Hayes after starting in Thursday's victory against Lazio. (Daily Record)

Midfield trio Ryan Jack, Steven Davis and Glen Kamara have transformed Rangers this season, says former Scotland international Michael Stewart. (Sun)

Ross County co-manager Steven Ferguson feels Lee Erwin is ready to prove why the Staggies were so keen to land the striker in the summer. (Press & Journal)

Celtic-daft rock star Sir Rod Stewart blasts the Green Brigade for setting off flares once again in the midweek win over Lazio. (Sun)