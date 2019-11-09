Greg Sloggett: Midfielder joins champions Dundalk from Derry City

Sloggett made 37 appearances for Derry in all competitions last season

Midfielder Greg Sloggett has left Derry City to join Premier Division champions Dundalk.

The 23-year-old was an ever-present for the Candystripes as they finished fourth in the league last season.

Sloggett, who had five seasons at UCD before moving to the Brandywell, is the Lilywhites' first signing since the end of the campaign.

"I'm very proud to join the biggest club in the country," Sloggett told the Dundalk website.

"It's impossible to turn down the champions of Ireland. The success that Dundalk have had in recent years is incredible. It's something that I want to be a part of and to help bring more success to this club."

Dundalk head coach Vinny Perth believes Sloggett will be will be an exciting signing for the club.

"He is someone that we highly rate, we have monitored him throughout his time at UCD and we feel that the year at Derry City has really helped develop him," Perth commented.

"I think it's important to mention the work that other clubs have done, in particular UCD, in developing Greg, and Derry City, who have been brilliant to deal with.

"Greg has not made an easy decision by coming to Dundalk, he had many other suitors but he decided to come here and that shows the mentality that we believe players have to have when they sign for our club.

"He is a fantastic athlete, a fantastic footballer and will be a massive assets to our squad ahead of next season and particularly in Europe."