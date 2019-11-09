Rangers: James Tavernier insists League remains priority

James Tavenier said the win over Porto is one of his best results at Rangers

Scottish Premiership: Livingston v Rangers Venue: Tony Macaroni Arena, Livingston Date: Sunday, 8 November Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Coverage on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Captain James Tavernier says pushing for a first league title in nine years remains Rangers' priority despite enjoying recent success in Europe.

The Ibrox club defeated Porto on Thursday to go joint top of Europa League Group G with two games to play.

Domestically, Rangers are in the League Cup final and sit level on points with Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic.

"First and foremost it's about trying to compete for the league," said Tavernier.

"European football is a great addition for the club and the fans.

"It's a big bonus for us. But everyone is here primarily for the league so we need to get three points at the weekend.

"It ranks as one of the best results in my time at the club. Porto are a very difficult side, a Champions League side. When we played them away from home in the first game you could see the level of class they had.

"But we knew with the full backing of our fans and with the sort of performance that we delivered in the second half that we could get a result. So we're delighted that we kept a clean sheet and scored two."

Rangers travel to Livingston on Sunday while Celtic, who are ahead of Steven Gerrard's men only by a single goal, host high-flying Motherwell.

Barring one Old Firm defeat, the Govan club have an impeccable record coming out of European competition, and Tavernier insists there will be no hangover in West Lothian.

"We don't want to be going into the international break having dropped any points because it definitely lingers when you do," he said. "The Porto game will be certainly forgotten about.

"We have to keep the momentum going. We need to get a level of consistency. Last season we had speed bumps along the way that cost us. We can't afford to let that happen."