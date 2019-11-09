Moussa Marega: Injured forward left out of Mali squad for Nations Cup qualifiers

FC Porto's Moussa Marega played for Mali at the recent Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt

FC Porto forward Moussa Marega has been left out of Mali's latest squad for their upcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, as he continues his recovery from injury.

Mali will host Guinea in Bamako on 14 November before travelling to Ndjamena to face Chad three days later.

28-year-old Marega is not included in the 28-man provisional squad selected by Eagles coach Mohamed Magassouba because of a recent injury-layoff and is not expected to be fully fit in time for the group A matches.

He missed Porto's last four matches across all competitions including their 2-0 defeat to Rangers in the Europa League on Thursday, and has featured only once for the the former Portuguese champions since he sustained the injury last month.

Marega has played in seven of Porto's 10 league games so far this season, scoring four goals. He last played for Mali at the recent Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt where he scored a goal to help them reach the last 16.

Cercle Brugge midfielder Lansana Coulibaly, who played all four of Mali's matches at the Nations Cup, is another regular player not in the squad.

Two Turkey-based players who were not selected for the Nations Cup finals - Souleymane Diarra and Hadi Sacko - are recalled.

France-born uncapped players Senou Coulibaly and Ibrahim Sissoko are also included.

Leceister City's Mali Under-23 forward Fousseni Diabate, currently on loan to French club Amiens, was in the squad but he has pulled out.

There are two home-based players in the squad - goalkeepers Djigui Diarra and Adama Keita.

Mali squad:

Goalkeepers: Djigui Diarra (Stade Malien, Mali), Adama Keita (Djoliba AC, Mali), Ibrahim Mounkoro (TP Mazembé, DR Congo)

Defenders: Molla Wagué (FC Nantes, France), Hamari Traoré (Rennes, France), Mamadou Fofana (FC Metz, France), Youssouf Koné (Lyon, France), Boubacar Kiki Kouyate (Troyes, France), Falaye Sacko (Victoria Guimarães, Portugal), Senou Coulibaly (Dijon, France) Massadio Haidara (Lens, France), Cheick Oumara Traore (Lens, France)

Midfielders: Diadié Samassekou (Hoffenheim, Germany), Amadou Haidara (RB Leipzig, Germany) Kouamé Nguessan Rominique (Circle Bruges, Belgium) Souleymane Diarra (Gaziantep, Turkey), Cheick Oumar Doucouré (Lens, France), Adama Noss Traoré (Metz, France), Mohamed Camara (RB Salzburg, Austria)

Forwards: Moussa Doumbia (Reims, France), Kalifa Coulibaly (Nantes, France), Adama Malouda Traore (Metz, France), Moussa Djenepo (Southampton, England), Sekou Koita (RB Salzburg, Austria), Hadi Sacko (Denizlispor, Turkey), Abdoulaye (Besiktas, Turkey), Fousseyni Diabate (Amiens, France), Ibrahima Sissoko (Niort, France)