Hibernian manager's job 'an option' - Harry Kewell

Former Liverpool forward Harry Kewell has described Hibernian as "another option" as he watched the managerless side take on St Johnstone.

The Australian was sacked by English League Two Notts County last November after just 10 weeks in charge.

Hibs chief executive Leeann Dempster said the club aims to appoint a replacement for Paul Heckingbottom by the end of the month.

"For me it's just another option," Kewell told BBC Scotland.

"I hear great things about the Scottish game. Steven [Gerrard] is here and he's doing really well.

"For me, I've come up here to have a look. I know there's a lot of rumours speculating about a lot of things. I virtually go to a game a week, and people speculate straight away just because they see you there."

Heckingottom was dismissed after just nine months in charge, with the Easter Road club one point from the foot of the Premiership table having won once in the league all season prior to the weekend's fixtures.

Kewell has not worked as a manager since leaving Notts County 12 months ago, having joined the club from Crawley, where he won 18 of his 57 games in charge.

"Even prior to Paul Heckingbottom coming it was an option I'd looked at because it's a great club," Kewell added. "It's got a wonderful facility, it's got a unique type of players. The league itself is interesting."

Kewell spent five seasons at Anfield alongside the Rangers boss Gerrard, but says he has not sought the advice of his former teammate about Scottish football.

"I think Steven's got enough on his plate at the moment. He's doing a fantastic job at Rangers and they had a fantastic win on Thursday. As players and coaches you maybe speak a bit to get a bit of info here or there but you kind of let people do their own business."