Premier League: What happened in the English top flight on Saturday?

Tottenham have dropped to 12th place in the Premier League after drawing with Sheffield United

Tottenham dropped more points in the Premier League on Saturday but Chelsea's impressive run continued with a sixth league win in a row.

Spurs were held 1-1 at home by Sheffield United, meaning Mauricio Pochettino's side have failed to win any of their past five league games.

Son Heung-min put Spurs in front but George Baldock equalised for the Blades, who are now fifth in the table.

Earlier, Chelsea climbed to second with a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace thanks to goals from Tammy Abraham and Christian Pulisic.

Everton increased the pressure on Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl with a 2-1 victory at St Mary's, as Tom Davies and Richarlison scored either side of Danny Ings' equaliser.

The Saints, who stay 19th, were booed off at full-time as some home fans threw their scarves on to the pitch.

West Ham's winless run extended to seven games in all competitions as they were beaten 3-0 at Burnley, and they are just two places above the relegation zone.

Newcastle are up to 11th after coming from behind to beat Bournemouth 2-1 through goals from DeAndre Yedlin and Ciaran Clark.

Arsenal travel to Leicester in Saturday's late kick-off at 17:30 GMT.