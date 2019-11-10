Hibernian: Christian Doidge confidence had 'gone a little' before hat-trick

Christian Doidge scored his first professional hat-trick as Hibernian thrashed St Johnstone

Christian Doidge admits his confidence had "gone a little bit" before his hat-trick fired managerless Hibernian to a 4-1 rout of St Johnstone.

A summer signing from Forest Green Rovers, the striker had scored only two goals in 15 outings prior to Saturday's Scottish Premiership thumping.

The Welshman had come under fire after spurning a glut of chances in last month's draw at Aberdeen.

"You don't look at stuff that's going my way but you hear bits," he said.

"We're professional footballers and if you're not doing your job on the pitch, you're going to get a bit of abuse. You've just got to stay mentally strong and keep getting in the positions that got me here in the first place - and I did that today.

"Performances have been quite good, I just haven't found the back of the net. I had a tricky time at Aberdeen where I missed a few chances and maybe confidence-wise it was gone a little bit. But today I scored the three goals and I'm really happy."

Doidge, 27, cost Hibs around £300,000 but, chiefly deployed in a lone striker role, failed to score in his first nine league appearances.

The Leith side's poor start to the season cost Paul Heckingbottom his job on Monday, but in the first game since his exit, Hibs swaggered to an emphatic McDiarmind Park triumph.

Caretaker boss Eddie May partnered Doidge with Florian Kamberi, who set up two of his three goals, with playmaker Scott Allan also netting.

"It's frustrating," Doidge told BBC Scotland.

"I really enjoyed working under the old gaffer but today the difference was we attacked a lot more in that we played two up front and we got the best out of Scotty Allan, who played as a 10."