Match ends, Hertha Berlin 2, RB Leipzig 4.
Hertha Berlin 2-4 RB Leipzig
Hertha Berlin marked the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall by knocking over a replica before their Bundesliga game on Saturday.
The wall had separated Soviet-controlled East Berlin and capitalist West Berlin during the Cold War.
A lightweight version - bearing the message "against walls together with Berlin" - was erected on the halfway line and demolished before kick-off.
Hertha were beaten 4-2 by RB Leipzig at the Olympic Stadium.
The Berlin side also wore retro shirts from the 1989-90 season to mark the occasion.
"We're playing in a retro jersey to remind us, and the whole of Germany, of Hertha Berlin's first match, which East and West Berliners were able to experience together in the Olympic Stadium," said Hertha board member Paul Keuter.
Maximilian Mittelstaedt put the home side in front before Timo Werner equalised with a penalty.
Leipzig took the lead through Marcel Sabitzer with a deflected effort and Kevin Kampl drilled in their third.
Werner struck his 11th goal of the campaign in stoppage time before Davie Selke scored a consolation for Hertha.
Line-ups
Hertha Berlin
- 22Jarstein
- 5StarkSubstituted forSelkeat 78'minutes
- 20Boyata
- 4Rekik
- 13Klünter
- 6DaridaBooked at 90mins
- 7Löwen
- 17MittelstädtBooked at 23mins
- 30WolfSubstituted forIbisevicat 74'minutes
- 28LukebakioSubstituted forLeckieat 87'minutes
- 16Dilrosun
Substitutes
- 1Kraft
- 8Kalou
- 10Duda
- 11Leckie
- 15Grujic
- 19Ibisevic
- 21Plattenhardt
- 25Torunarigha
- 27Selke
RB Leipzig
- 1Gulácsi
- 22MukieleSubstituted forAmpaduat 80'minutes
- 13IlsankerBooked at 17minsSubstituted forKamplat 54'minutes
- 5Upamecano
- 16Klostermann
- 27Laimer
- 31Demme
- 7Sabitzer
- 10ForsbergSubstituted forNkunkuat 73'minutes
- 9Poulsen
- 11Werner
Substitutes
- 3Saracchi
- 8Haidara
- 17Lookman
- 18Nkunku
- 20Santos Carneiro Da Cunha
- 26Ampadu
- 28Mvogo
- 44Kampl
- Referee:
- Sören Storks
- Attendance:
- 48,532
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away7
- Corners
- Home0
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hertha Berlin 2, RB Leipzig 4.
Booking
Vladimír Darida (Hertha Berlin) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Vladimír Darida (Hertha Berlin).
Goal!
Goal! Hertha Berlin 2, RB Leipzig 4. Davie Selke (Hertha Berlin) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Hertha Berlin 1, RB Leipzig 4. Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Konrad Laimer following a fast break.
Attempt blocked. Vladimír Darida (Hertha Berlin) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Maximilian Mittelstädt.
Foul by Diego Demme (RB Leipzig).
Maximilian Mittelstädt (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mathew Leckie (Hertha Berlin).
Substitution
Substitution, Hertha Berlin. Mathew Leckie replaces Dodi Lukébakio.
Goal!
Goal! Hertha Berlin 1, RB Leipzig 3. Kevin Kampl (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Timo Werner.
Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Karim Rekik.
Attempt saved. Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christopher Nkunku.
Foul by Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig).
Karim Rekik (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, RB Leipzig. Ethan Ampadu replaces Nordi Mukiele because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Hertha Berlin. Davie Selke replaces Niklas Stark because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the left. Assisted by Timo Werner with a cross following a corner.
Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Karim Rekik.
Substitution
Substitution, Hertha Berlin. Vedad Ibisevic replaces Marius Wolf.
Substitution
Substitution, RB Leipzig. Christopher Nkunku replaces Emil Forsberg.
Foul by Diego Demme (RB Leipzig).
Dodi Lukébakio (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Niklas Stark (Hertha Berlin).
Offside, Hertha Berlin. Karim Rekik tries a through ball, but Javairô Dilrosun is caught offside.
Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Niklas Stark (Hertha Berlin).
Foul by Dayot Upamecano (RB Leipzig).
Marius Wolf (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig).
Dedryck Boyata (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Vladimír Darida (Hertha Berlin) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Javairô Dilrosun.
Substitution
Substitution, RB Leipzig. Kevin Kampl replaces Stefan Ilsanker.
Hand ball by Eduard Löwen (Hertha Berlin).
Foul by Stefan Ilsanker (RB Leipzig).
Javairô Dilrosun (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.