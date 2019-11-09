Brest 1-2 Paris Saint Germain: Mauro Icardi scores late winner for PSG

Mauro Icardi has scored a goal every 17 touches in Ligue 1 this season

Mauro Icardi scored a late winner to help Paris St-Germain return to winning ways in Ligue 1 with victory at Brest.

PSG, who lost to Dijon last weekend, were heading for a second league game without a win after Samuel Grandsir cancelled out Angel di Maria's opener.

But Icardi capitalised on a defensive mix-up in the 85th minute to give the champions a 10th win from 13 games.

PSG are 10 points clear at the top of Ligue 1, but Angers could cut the lead to seven points later on Saturday.

Argentine Icardi's goal was his ninth in 10 games since joining on loan from Inter Milan in the summer and came just five minutes after coming off the bench.

PSG, who were without forwards Kylian Mbappé and Neymar through injury, also hit the post at 1-0 through Edinson Cavani.