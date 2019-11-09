Match ends, Brest 1, Paris Saint Germain 2.
Brest 1-2 Paris Saint Germain: Mauro Icardi scores late winner for PSG
Mauro Icardi scored a late winner to help Paris St-Germain return to winning ways in Ligue 1 with victory at Brest.
PSG, who lost to Dijon last weekend, were heading for a second league game without a win after Samuel Grandsir cancelled out Angel di Maria's opener.
But Icardi capitalised on a defensive mix-up in the 85th minute to give the champions a 10th win from 13 games.
PSG are 10 points clear at the top of Ligue 1, but Angers could cut the lead to seven points later on Saturday.
Argentine Icardi's goal was his ninth in 10 games since joining on loan from Inter Milan in the summer and came just five minutes after coming off the bench.
PSG, who were without forwards Kylian Mbappé and Neymar through injury, also hit the post at 1-0 through Edinson Cavani.
Line-ups
Brest
- 1Larsonneur
- 22Faussurier
- 21Castelletto
- 17Bain
- 18Perraud
- 7Belkebla
- 6Diallo
- 14CardonaSubstituted forMendyat 78'minutes
- 23AutretSubstituted forGrandsirat 65'minutes
- 8CourtBooked at 90mins
- 10Charbonnier
Substitutes
- 2Duverne
- 15Mendy
- 16Léon
- 24Baal
- 25Grandsir
- 27Magnetti
- 28M'Bock
PSG
- 16Rico
- 31Dagba
- 2Thiago Silva
- 22DialloBooked at 90mins
- 20Kurzawa
- 27Gueye
- 6VerrattiSubstituted forMarquinhosat 80'minutes
- 19SarabiaSubstituted forChoupo-Motingat 80'minutes
- 23DraxlerBooked at 74mins
- 11Di María
- 9CavaniSubstituted forIcardiat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Kimpembe
- 5Marquinhos
- 8Paredes
- 14Bernat
- 17Choupo-Moting
- 18Icardi
- 40Innocent
- Referee:
- Mikael Lesage
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away8
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brest 1, Paris Saint Germain 2.
Attempt blocked. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Yoann Court (Brest) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Yoann Court (Brest).
Attempt missed. Gaëtan Charbonnier (Brest) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner following a set piece situation.
Attempt missed. Julien Faussurier (Brest) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Booking
Abdou Diallo (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Abdou Diallo (Paris Saint Germain).
Yoann Court (Brest) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Julian Draxler.
Foul by Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain).
Alexandre Mendy (Brest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint Germain).
Romain Perraud (Brest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.
Goal!
Goal! Brest 1, Paris Saint Germain 2. Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from very close range to the top left corner.
Attempt saved. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Julian Draxler.
Attempt missed. Yoann Court (Brest) left footed shot from long range on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Samuel Grandsir.
Attempt missed. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ángel Di María with a cross following a set piece situation.
Layvin Kurzawa (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Yoann Court (Brest).
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting replaces Pablo Sarabia.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Marquinhos replaces Marco Verratti.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Mauro Icardi replaces Edinson Cavani.
Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Haris Belkebla (Brest).
Substitution
Substitution, Brest. Alexandre Mendy replaces Irvin Cardona because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Haris Belkebla (Brest) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Julien Faussurier with a cross.
Booking
Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain).
Irvin Cardona (Brest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Abdou Diallo.
Goal!
Goal! Brest 1, Paris Saint Germain 1. Samuel Grandsir (Brest) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Yoann Court.
Attempt missed. Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ángel Di María with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Jean-Charles Castelletto.
Substitution
Substitution, Brest. Samuel Grandsir replaces Mathias Autret.
Attempt missed. Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Ángel Di María with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Denys Bain.