Jon Toral: Hull City midfielder out for about three months after knee surgery

Jon Toral has scored once in eight appearances for Hull City this season

Hull City midfielder Jon Toral will be out for about three months after having knee surgery.

Tigers boss Grant McCann confirmed the Spaniard underwent an operation on Friday after picking up an injury in the 3-0 win at Fulham last week.

The 24-year-old made his first league start since May 2018 in the win at Nottingham Forest last month.

"It's a big, big blow for Jon because he was coming into form, but it is what it is," McCann said.