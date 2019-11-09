Match ends, FC Bayern München 4, Borussia Dortmund 0.
Bayern Munich 4-0 Borussia Dortmund: Lewandowski maintains incredible scoring run as Bayern thrash rivals
Robert Lewandowski's incredible scoring run continued as Bayern Munich thrashed Borussia Dortmund in 'Der Klassiker' on Saturday.
Lewandowski, who hit two goals, has scored in all 15 of Bayern's European and Bundesliga games this season, with a tally of 22 across both competitions.
England forward Jadon Sancho was substituted after 36 minutes for Dortmund with an injury.
Bayern move to third in the Bundesliga, with Dortmund in fifth.
Bayern, who are chasing their seventh consecutive Bundesliga title, are now level on points with second-placed RB Leipzig and a point behind leaders Borussia Monchengladbach, who host Werder Bremen on Sunday (12:30 GMT).
And Lewandowski was again responsible for carrying their main threat in front of goal.
The Poland forward opened the scoring against his former employers with a brilliant diving header from Benjamin Pavard's cross before sweeping in his second of the night from Thomas Muller's pass.
Serge Gnabry's tap-in and a Mats Hummels own-goal, either side of Lewandowski's contributions, rounded off the scoring for the hosts on a miserable evening for Dortmund at the Allianz Arena, with the visitors having now shipped 15 goals across their last three visits.
Hansi Flick took charge of Bayern for a second consecutive game after former boss Niko Kovac left the club last Sunday
Sancho a doubt for England?
There was little by the way of encouragement for Dortmund fans throughout the evening as their team failed to register a shot on target.
They were not helped though by Sancho struggling to make an impact as he clearly nursed an injury, before being replaced by Raphaël Guerreiro.
The 19-year-old had been a doubt for the game after suffering an injury during Dortmund's 3-2 Champions League win over Inter Milan on Tuesday.
And his withdrawal may cast a doubt over his availability for England's Euro 2020 qualifiers against Montenegro on 14 November and Kosovo on 17 November.
Line-ups
Bayern Munich
- 1Neuer
- 5Pavard
- 8Martínez Aguinaga
- 27Alaba
- 19Davies
- 32KimmichBooked at 90mins
- 22GnabrySubstituted forCoutinhoat 70'minutes
- 18GoretzkaSubstituted forThiago Alcántaraat 72'minutes
- 25Müller
- 29ComanBooked at 67minsSubstituted forPerisicat 76'minutes
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 6Thiago Alcántara
- 10Coutinho
- 11Cuisance
- 14Perisic
- 24Tolisso
- 26Ulreich
- 33Mai
B Dortmund
- 1Bürki
- 5Hakimi
- 16Akanji
- 15Hummels
- 14Schulz
- 28Witsel
- 33WeiglSubstituted forAlcácerat 61'minutes
- 7SanchoSubstituted forGuerreiroat 36'minutes
- 19Brandt
- 23T Hazard
- 10GötzeSubstituted forReusat 61'minutesBooked at 63mins
Substitutes
- 2Zagadou
- 6Delaney
- 8Dahoud
- 9Alcácer
- 11Reus
- 13Guerreiro
- 26Piszczek
- 34Bruun Larsen
- 35Hitz
- Referee:
- Felix Zwayer
- Attendance:
- 75,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 4, Borussia Dortmund 0.
Attempt missed. Philippe Coutinho (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Thomas Müller.
Booking
Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München).
Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Ivan Perisic (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Benjamin Pavard.
Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nico Schulz (Borussia Dortmund).
Foul by Philippe Coutinho (FC Bayern München).
Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Nico Schulz (Borussia Dortmund).
Foul by Thiago (FC Bayern München).
Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Manuel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund).
Goal!
Own Goal by Mats Hummels, Borussia Dortmund. FC Bayern München 4, Borussia Dortmund 0.
Attempt missed. Ivan Perisic (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Benjamin Pavard with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 3, Borussia Dortmund 0. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Thomas Müller with a through ball.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Ivan Perisic replaces Kingsley Coman.
Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Mats Hummels tries a through ball, but Nico Schulz is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Kingsley Coman.
Attempt missed. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by David Alaba.
Attempt missed. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Kingsley Coman with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Thiago replaces Leon Goretzka.
Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Manuel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund).
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Philippe Coutinho replaces Serge Gnabry.
Attempt missed. Paco Alcácer (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from very close range misses to the left.
Booking
Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München).
Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, FC Bayern München. Benjamin Pavard tries a through ball, but Thomas Müller is caught offside.
Booking
Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund).
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Paco Alcácer replaces Julian Weigl.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Marco Reus replaces Mario Götze.
Foul by Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München).