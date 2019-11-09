Spanish La Liga
Barcelona 4-1 Celta Vigo: Lionel Messi hits hat-trick as champions reclaim top spot

Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi scored two sublime free-kicks on his way to registering his 34th La Liga hat-trick

Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick, including two sublime free-kicks, as champions Barcelona returned to winning ways against Celta Vigo in La Liga.

Messi opened the scoring from the penalty spot after Junior Firpo's cross struck defender Joseph Aidoo's arm.

Lucas Olaza equalised for the visitors with an excellent free-kick, but Messi put the hosts back in front with a similar attempt four minutes later.

Messi stepped up again after half-time, before Sergio Busquets added a fourth.

Real Madrid had earlier defeated Eibar 4-0 to move first in the table, but this result sees Barcelona reclaim top spot on goal difference.

Celta Vigo, playing their first game under new manager Óscar Garcia, started brightly as they looked to test a Barcelona side condemned to a shock 3-1 defeat by Levante last weekend.

Their early hard work was undone by Aidoo's handball, and there was nothing goalkeeper Rubén Blanco could do as Messi's inch-perfect free-kicks either side of the interval wrestled the game away from the visitors.

The match was already over as a contest when Busquets swept home his side's fourth with five minutes remaining.

It leaves Barcelona and Real Madrid tied on 25 points as the El Clasico showdown on 18 December draws near.

Line-ups

Barcelona

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 2Nélson SemedoSubstituted forBusquetsat 23'minutesBooked at 88mins
  • 3Piqué
  • 23UmtitiBooked at 25mins
  • 24Firpo
  • 21de Jong
  • 20RobertoBooked at 52mins
  • 8Arthur
  • 10MessiBooked at 40mins
  • 17GriezmannSubstituted forSuárezat 73'minutes
  • 31FatiSubstituted forDembéléat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Rakitic
  • 5Busquets
  • 9Suárez
  • 11Dembélé
  • 13Murara Neto
  • 15Lenglet
  • 22Vidal

Celta Vigo

  • 13Blanco
  • 2Mallo
  • 18Aidoo
  • 4Araújo
  • 15Olaza
  • 17Juncà
  • 14LobotkaSubstituted forD Suárezat 76'minutes
  • 8BeltránBooked at 45mins
  • 24Diop GueyeSubstituted forFernándezat 81'minutes
  • 10Iago Aspas
  • 11SistoSubstituted forMéndezat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Álvarez
  • 3Costas
  • 5Yokuslu
  • 6D Suárez
  • 16Sáenz
  • 19Fernández
  • 23Méndez
Referee:
Guillermo Cuadra Fernández
Attendance:
71,209

Match Stats

Home TeamBarcelonaAway TeamCelta Vigo
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home10
Away6
Shots on Target
Home7
Away5
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home18
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Barcelona 4, Celta de Vigo 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Barcelona 4, Celta de Vigo 1.

Corner, Celta de Vigo. Conceded by Marc-André ter Stegen.

Attempt saved. Lucas Olaza (Celta de Vigo) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Booking

Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).

Brais Méndez (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Barcelona 4, Celta de Vigo 1. Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

Corner, Celta de Vigo. Conceded by Sergio Busquets.

Offside, Celta de Vigo. Fran Beltrán tries a through ball, but Gabriel Fernández is caught offside.

Foul by Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona).

Brais Méndez (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé.

Substitution

Substitution, Celta de Vigo. Gabriel Fernández replaces Pape Cheikh.

Foul by Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona).

Iago Aspas (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Celta de Vigo. Denis Suárez replaces Stanislav Lobotka.

Arthur (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Pape Cheikh (Celta de Vigo).

Offside, Barcelona. Lionel Messi tries a through ball, but Ousmane Dembélé is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Barcelona. Luis Suárez replaces Antoine Griezmann.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Hugo Mallo.

Arthur (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lucas Olaza (Celta de Vigo).

Júnior Firpo (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Brais Méndez (Celta de Vigo).

Foul by Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona).

Iago Aspas (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Arthur (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Brais Méndez (Celta de Vigo).

Foul by Júnior Firpo (Barcelona).

Iago Aspas (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Celta de Vigo. Brais Méndez replaces Pione Sisto.

Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).

Pione Sisto (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Rubén Blanco.

Attempt saved. Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lionel Messi.

Foul by Júnior Firpo (Barcelona).

Stanislav Lobotka (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona).

Saturday 9th November 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona1281333151825
2Real Madrid127412591625
3Real Sociedad137242114723
4Atl Madrid12561127521
5Sevilla126331513221
6Granada136251917220
7Valencia135531918120
8Getafe125431815319
9Villarreal125342516918
10Osasuna124621613318
11Ath Bilbao12453117417
12Levante125251514117
13Real Valladolid134541417-317
14Alavés134361418-415
15Eibar134361421-715
16Real Betis123451421-713
17Mallorca12327918-911
18Celta Vigo13238719-129
19Espanyol12228620-148
20Leganés13139722-156
