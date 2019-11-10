League of Ireland: Mannus and Parkhouse in PFAI's Team of the Year

David Parkhouse is a regular for Northern Ireland's under-21 side and Alan Mannus won nine caps for the Northern Ireland senior side

Shamrock Rovers goalkeeper Alan Mannus and Derry City striker David Parkhouse have been named in the PFAI's League of Ireland Team of the Year.

Mannus helped Rovers to second place in the league table and was the penalty shootout hero in their FAI Cup victory over Dundalk.

Parkhouse hit 11 league goals for Derry as Declan Devnie's outfit secured a return to European football.

Rovers striker Jack Byrne was named Player of the Year at the ceremony.

Danny Mandriou won the Young Player of the Year award while Dundalk's Vinny Perth secured the manager award after guiding the Lilywhites to their second successive title.

The Overseas Player of the Year went to Sheffield United's Enda Stevens and Denise O'Sullivan was named the Women's Senior International award.

Michelle O'Neill, who was an assistant referee at the Women's World Cup final in July and in the UEFA Super Cup between Liverpool and Chelsea in August, won the League of Ireland's Referee of the Year award.