League One
Tranmere0Wycombe0

Tranmere Rovers v Wycombe Wanderers

Line-ups

Tranmere

  • 1Davies
  • 4Nelson
  • 6Monthe
  • 3Ridehalgh
  • 14Caprice
  • 8Potter
  • 17Perkins
  • 22Wilson
  • 7Morris
  • 18Hepburn-Murphy
  • 11Jennings

Substitutes

  • 5Ray
  • 9Mullin
  • 10Ferrier
  • 23Blackett-Taylor
  • 24Maddox
  • 25Pilling
  • 45Payne

Wycombe

  • 1Allsop
  • 19Grimmer
  • 5Stewart
  • 21Charles
  • 3Jacobson
  • 7Wheeler
  • 18Thompson
  • 4Gape
  • 10Bloomfield
  • 20Akinfenwa
  • 11Kashket

Substitutes

  • 8Pattison
  • 13Yates
  • 16Phillips
  • 17Smyth
  • 22Freeman
  • 25Samuel
  • 28Ofoborh
Referee:
John Busby

Match Stats

Home TeamTranmereAway TeamWycombe
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home1
Away0

Live Text

Attempt blocked. David Wheeler (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dominic Gape with a headed pass.

Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Kane Wilson.

Foul by Jake Caprice (Tranmere Rovers).

Matt Bloomfield (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Rushian Hepburn-Murphy (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Darren Potter.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wycombe1797125141134
2Ipswich15103225101533
3Coventry177822219329
4Peterborough1784539231628
5Blackpool177732419528
6Rotherham1683525131227
7Oxford Utd1675433191426
8Fleetwood158252719826
9Sunderland157442216625
10Bristol Rovers167451919025
11Shrewsbury166641315-224
12Doncaster146532416823
13Portsmouth155642016421
14Gillingham175662120121
15Burton145541815320
16Rochdale185492130-919
17Lincoln City175391822-418
18Tranmere164572028-817
19Accrington173681727-1015
20Wimbledon1734102028-813
21MK Dons1741121326-1313
22Southend1712141748-315
23Bolton14347829-211
