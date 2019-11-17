Women's Super League: Manchester City v West Ham United
-
- From the section Women's Football
Line-ups
Man City Women
- 26Roebuck
- 4Bonner
- 6Houghton
- 3Stokes
- 11Beckie
- 19Weir
- 8Scott
- 15Hemp
- 25Wullaert
- 10Stanway
- 18White
Substitutes
- 5Campbell
- 9Bremer
- 12Toland
- 16Park
- 17Lee
- 34Benameur
- 35Veiga Santiago Fidalgo
West Ham Women
- 1Moorhouse
- 2Redisch Kvamme
- 5Flaherty
- 26Vetterlein
- 11Baunach
- 8Kiernan
- 12Longhurst
- 7Lehmann
- 21Dali
- 23Middag
- 19Leon
Substitutes
- 4Hendrix
- 15Galabadaarachchi
- 18Brosnan
- 24Kiszkis
Match report to follow.