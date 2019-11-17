The FA Women's Super League
Man City Women12:30West Ham Women
Venue: Academy Stadium, England

Women's Super League: Manchester City v West Ham United

Line-ups

Man City Women

  • 26Roebuck
  • 4Bonner
  • 6Houghton
  • 3Stokes
  • 11Beckie
  • 19Weir
  • 8Scott
  • 15Hemp
  • 25Wullaert
  • 10Stanway
  • 18White

Substitutes

  • 5Campbell
  • 9Bremer
  • 12Toland
  • 16Park
  • 17Lee
  • 34Benameur
  • 35Veiga Santiago Fidalgo

West Ham Women

  • 1Moorhouse
  • 2Redisch Kvamme
  • 5Flaherty
  • 26Vetterlein
  • 11Baunach
  • 8Kiernan
  • 12Longhurst
  • 7Lehmann
  • 21Dali
  • 23Middag
  • 19Leon

Substitutes

  • 4Hendrix
  • 15Galabadaarachchi
  • 18Brosnan
  • 24Kiszkis

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women5410113813
2Arsenal Women540193612
3Man City Women540171612
4Man Utd Women53027259
5Everton Women53027439
6Tottenham Women53025509
7West Ham Women520368-26
8Reading Women420246-26
9B'ham City Women410325-33
10Bristol City Women502329-72
11Brighton Women5023210-82
12Liverpool Women501417-61
