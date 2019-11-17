Women's Super League: Reading v Bristol City
-
- From the section Women's Football
Match report to follow.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Chelsea Women
|5
|4
|1
|0
|11
|3
|8
|13
|2
|Arsenal Women
|5
|4
|0
|1
|9
|3
|6
|12
|3
|Man City Women
|5
|4
|0
|1
|7
|1
|6
|12
|4
|Man Utd Women
|5
|3
|0
|2
|7
|2
|5
|9
|5
|Everton Women
|5
|3
|0
|2
|7
|4
|3
|9
|6
|Tottenham Women
|5
|3
|0
|2
|5
|5
|0
|9
|7
|West Ham Women
|5
|2
|0
|3
|6
|8
|-2
|6
|8
|Reading Women
|4
|2
|0
|2
|4
|6
|-2
|6
|9
|B'ham City Women
|4
|1
|0
|3
|2
|5
|-3
|3
|10
|Bristol City Women
|5
|0
|2
|3
|2
|9
|-7
|2
|11
|Brighton Women
|5
|0
|2
|3
|2
|10
|-8
|2
|12
|Liverpool Women
|5
|0
|1
|4
|1
|7
|-6
|1