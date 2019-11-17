The FA Women's Super League
Reading Women14:00Bristol City Women
Venue: Madejski Stadium

Women's Super League: Reading v Bristol City

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women5410113813
2Arsenal Women540193612
3Man City Women540171612
4Man Utd Women53027259
5Everton Women53027439
6Tottenham Women53025509
7West Ham Women520368-26
8Reading Women420246-26
9B'ham City Women410325-33
10Bristol City Women502329-72
11Brighton Women5023210-82
12Liverpool Women501417-61
View full The FA Women's Super League table

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC