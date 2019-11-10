Pep Guardiola 'does not know' if Man City can catch Liverpool

Pep Guardiola's side are aiming to become the first team since Manchester United to win three consecutive Premier League titles

Pep Guardiola says he "does not know" if his Manchester City side can overcome a nine-point deficit and catch leaders Liverpool in the Premier League title race.

City are aiming to become the first side since Manchester United in 2009 to win three consecutive titles but now sit fourth in the Premier League.

"I am not a magician; I don't know the future," Guardiola said.

"We have Chelsea at home next. We will try to beat them."

More to follow.