Erling Braut Haaland: Red Bull Salzburg striker scores fifth hat-trick of the season

Erling Braut Haaland has only failed to score in four games for Red Bull Salzburg this season

Erling Braut Haaland has continued his remarkable run of form by scoring a fifth hat-trick of the season for Red Bull Salzburg.

The 19-year-old striker scored all three goals as the Austrian Bundesliga leaders beat Wolfsberger 3-0.

He is the son of former Leeds United and Man City midfielder Alf-Inge Haaland, and he now has 27 goals in 18 club appearances this season.

Seven of Haaland's goals have come in the Champions League.

The fourth of his five hat-tricks so far came against Belgian side Genk, while another goal in his impressive tally came in Red Bull Salzburg's 4-3 defeat by Liverpool at Anfield.

Haaland left his native Norway early in 2019, having played for Molde under Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer since he was 16.

In May, the teenage forward made headlines by scoring nine of Norway's goals in a 12-0 win over Honduras at the Under-20 World Cup