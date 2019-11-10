Juventus 1-0 AC Milan: Ronaldo substituted as Dybala grabs winner to send Juve top

Paulo Dybala had also replaced Ronaldo, after 82 minutes, in the Champions League five days earlier

Cristiano Ronaldo was substituted for the second straight game as replacement Paulo Dybala scored the winner against AC Milan to return Juventus to the top of Serie A.

Coach Maurizio Sarri made the change after 55 minutes, with Dybala's goal moving Juve above Inter Milan.

Ronaldo, 34, has now been substituted as many times in two games as he was during the whole of last season.

Juve struggled at times, with Wojciech Szczesny making several good saves.

Dybala had replaced Ronaldo with eight minutes remaining in Juve's 2-1 win over Lokomotiv Moscow in the Champions League last Wednesday.

Szczesny was kept busy and forced to make important stops to deny Milan's Krzysztof Piatek, Lucas Paqueta and Theo Hernandez.

Gonzalo Higuain went close for Juve, and Dybala could have doubled his tally late on in the game.

Juve remain unbeaten, and are one point ahead of Inter, while Milan are in 14th place.