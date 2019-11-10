Match ends, Juventus 1, Milan 0.
Juventus 1-0 AC Milan: Ronaldo substituted as Dybala grabs winner to send Juve top
Cristiano Ronaldo was substituted for the second straight game as replacement Paulo Dybala scored the winner against AC Milan to return Juventus to the top of Serie A.
Coach Maurizio Sarri made the change after 55 minutes, with Dybala's goal moving Juve above Inter Milan.
Ronaldo, 34, has now been substituted as many times in two games as he was during the whole of last season.
Juve struggled at times, with Wojciech Szczesny making several good saves.
Dybala had replaced Ronaldo with eight minutes remaining in Juve's 2-1 win over Lokomotiv Moscow in the Champions League last Wednesday.
Szczesny was kept busy and forced to make important stops to deny Milan's Krzysztof Piatek, Lucas Paqueta and Theo Hernandez.
Gonzalo Higuain went close for Juve, and Dybala could have doubled his tally late on in the game.
Juve remain unbeaten, and are one point ahead of Inter, while Milan are in 14th place.
Line-ups
Juventus
- 1Szczesny
- 16Ju CuadradoBooked at 56mins
- 19Bonucci
- 4de Ligt
- 12Lobo Silva
- 30Bentancur
- 5Pjanic
- 33BernardeschiSubstituted forDouglas Costaat 61'minutes
- 14MatuidiSubstituted forRabiotat 70'minutes
- 21Higuaín
- 7Cristiano RonaldoSubstituted forDybalaat 55'minutes
Substitutes
- 2De Sciglio
- 6Khedira
- 8Ramsey
- 10Dybala
- 11Douglas Costa
- 13Danilo
- 23Can
- 24Rugani
- 25Rabiot
- 28Demiral
- 31Pinsoglio
- 77Buffon
AC Milan
- 99Donnarumma
- 12Conti
- 43Campos Duarte da Silva
- 13Romagnoli
- 19HernándezBooked at 89mins
- 39Tolentino Coelho de LimaSubstituted forRebicat 85'minutes
- 4BennacerBooked at 45mins
- 33KrunicBooked at 40minsSubstituted forBonaventuraat 61'minutes
- 8Fernández SaezBooked at 90mins
- 9PiatekSubstituted forda Conceição Leãoat 66'minutes
- 10CalhanogluBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 2Calabria
- 5Bonaventura
- 17da Conceição Leão
- 18Rebic
- 20Biglia
- 25Reina
- 31Caldara
- 46Gabbia
- 68Rodríguez
- 90Donnarumma
- Referee:
- Fabio Maresca
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away7
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Juventus 1, Milan 0.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Gianluigi Donnarumma.
Attempt saved. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic.
Corner, Milan. Conceded by Alex Sandro.
Booking
Suso (Milan) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Hakan Calhanoglu (Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Alex Sandro (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Hakan Calhanoglu (Milan).
Attempt missed. Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Booking
Theo Hernández (Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Theo Hernández (Milan).
Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Theo Hernández (Milan).
Attempt missed. Ismael Bennacer (Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt blocked. Hakan Calhanoglu (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ismael Bennacer.
Corner, Milan. Conceded by Matthijs de Ligt.
Foul by Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus).
Theo Hernández (Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Milan. Ante Rebic replaces Lucas Paquetá.
Corner, Milan. Conceded by Wojciech Szczesny.
Attempt saved. Hakan Calhanoglu (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Theo Hernández.
Attempt blocked. Suso (Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Andrea Conti.
Foul by Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus).
Andrea Conti (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alex Sandro (Juventus).
Giacomo Bonaventura (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Léo Duarte.
Attempt blocked. Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado with a cross.
Attempt saved. Hakan Calhanoglu (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Suso.
Goal!
Goal! Juventus 1, Milan 0. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gonzalo Higuaín.
Attempt saved. Hakan Calhanoglu (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus).
Hakan Calhanoglu (Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Adrien Rabiot replaces Blaise Matuidi.
Attempt saved. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gonzalo Higuaín.
Offside, Juventus. Rodrigo Bentancur tries a through ball, but Gonzalo Higuaín is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Milan. Rafael Leão replaces Krzysztof Piatek.
Attempt missed. Blaise Matuidi (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Douglas Costa.