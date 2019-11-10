Steven Naismith: Scotland need to build confidence against Cyprus and Kazahkstan

Steven Naismith could win his 50th Scotland cap if selected against Cyprus or Kazahkstan

Euro 2020 qualifying: Cyprus v Scotland Venue: GSP Stadium Date: Saturday, 16 November Kick-off: 14:00 GMT

Scotland need the support believing in the national team again ahead of next year's Nations League play-offs says Steven Naismith.

The final chance to qualify for Euro 2020 will come in March as Steve Clarke's men try to end the long wait to reach a major finals.

And Naismith says that makes wins over Cyprus and Kazakhstan vital.

"We've got to use these games to build the optimistic feeling back not only among the squad but the fans," he said.

"We need as big a crowd as we can get to support us. The play-off games are one offs. I've been at Hampden before when it's a big crowd and that's the thing that drives the squad forward."

Scotland travel to third-place Cyprus on Saturday, who currently are one point above Scotland in Group I.

Three days later they complete the group when they host Kazahkstan, who handed Scotland a 3-0 defeat on the opening game of the campaign.

"It's a funny game because on paper in terms of points and qualification there's not much riding on it, but for us as a squad there's a lot riding on it because it's effectively the warm up to the main event in March," Naismith told BBC Scotland.

"Every player is vying to make the manager's team.

"For me, I've been involved in a lot of qualification campaigns and know how tough it is to qualify. In my time in the national team I don't think we're going to get a better opportunity, and it's not for us players to show that we should be playing and getting on the pitch to get us qualified."