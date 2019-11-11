Czech Republic v England: Steph Houghton among four out of squad

Ellen White returned to action on Saturday after three months out with injury

Czech Republic v England, international friendly Venue: Stadion Strelecky ostrov, Ceske Budejovice Date: Tuesday, 12 November Kick-off: 19:15 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC Four, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Four players have been withdrawn from the England Women's squad preparing for Tuesday's friendly against Czech Republic in Ceske Budejovice.

Defender Alex Greenwood (ankle) and striker Jodie Taylor (back) are injured for the side's final game of 2019.

Captain Steph Houghton will be rested as planned, as will forward Ellen White, who scored against Germany on her return from a knee injury.

The game kicks off at 19:15 GMT and will be broadcast live on BBC Four.

The World Cup semi-finalists suffered their fifth loss in seven matches on Saturday with a 2-1 defeat by Germany at Wembley Stadium, played in front of a record 77,786 fans.

England squad:

Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Lyon), Rachel Daly (Houston Dash), Mary Earps (Manchester United), Beth England (Chelsea), Lauren Hemp (Manchester City), Abbie McManus (Manchester United), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal), Nikita Parris (Lyon), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City), Jill Scott (Manchester City), Lucy Staniforth (Birmingham City), Demi Stokes (Manchester City), Carly Telford (Chelsea), Keira Walsh (Manchester City), Leah Williamson (Arsenal).