FA Cup: Stourbridge keeper James Wren saves Eastleigh penalty after father's tip

Parents will do anything to help their children, offering advice whenever they can.

Exams, relationships, career guidance, how to save penalties, that sort of thing. Wait. What?

Yes, Stourbridge goalkeeper James Wren has revealed his father's input was a big influence in his FA Cup heroics at the weekend.

The seventh-tier Glassboys were leading National League side Eastleigh 2-1 in their first-round tie on Saturday when the visitors were awarded a spot-kick in the 67th minute.

Scott Rendell stepped up to take the penalty for the Spitfires, and Wren saved his effort - having followed a tip-off from his old man to dive to his right.

"He loves football and had done his research," Wren junior told BBC WM 95.6.

"He actually knew where the penalty was going and told me two days before.

"I am standing in the goal thinking 'I know where he is going' which is great. It was a nice moment.

"He has followed me up and down the country. He is brilliant and I have to thank my dad for that one.

"He's Stourbridge's secret scout."

As it was, Rendell eventually netted an 86th-minute equaliser to send the tie to a replay.

But, given Stourbridge's FA Cup pedigree, Wren thinks the Southern League Premier Central outfit still have a good chance of progressing to the second round.

Stourbridge upset then League One club Northampton Town to reach the FA Cup third round in 2016-17

The West Midlands club have reached the first round proper for the sixth time in their history, having won 37 FA Cup ties over the past decade - more than any other club in the competition in that timeframe.

"It just feels fantastic that we have stayed in," the 26-year-old former Walsall trainee said.

"If we'd have lost the game we'd have felt quite hard done by and I think a replay is probably fair.

"If we can repeat what we have done and go again, there is no reason why we can't win.

"There is just this draw of Stourbridge and the FA Cup. Every year you feel something is going to happen."