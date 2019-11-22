Sportscene predictions: Eve Muirhead takes on Steven Thompson

Steven Thompson graphic

Will Celtic stay top? Can Jack Ross get off to a winning start at Hibernian?

In a new feature, every week Sportscene pundit Steven Thompson will go up against a famous face in a bid to prove he knows his Morelos from his Mugabi and predict the weekend's results.

For this round of fixtures, Thommo takes on Olympic medallist and former world champion curler - and St Johnstone fan - Eve Muirhead...

Olympic curler Eve Muirhead goes up against Steven Thompson in the Sportscene predictor
Scottish Premiership - week 14
ResultThommoEve
SATURDAY
Celtic v Livingston4-03-0
Hibernian v Motherwell2-21-1
Kilmarnock v Hearts1-20-2
St Mirren v Ross County2-12-2
SUNDAY
Hamilton v Rangers1-31-1
St Johnstone v Aberdeen0-21-0

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

THOMMO'S PREDICTIONS

All kick-offs 15:00 GMT unless stated.

SATURDAY

Celtic v Livingston

Celtic v Livingston

Thommo's prediction: 4-0

Eve's prediction: 3-0

Hibs Motherwell

Hibernian v Motherwell

Thommo's prediction: 2-2

Eve's prediction: 1-1

Kilmarnock Hearts

Kilmarnock v Hearts

Thommo's prediction: 1-2

Eve's prediction: 0-2

St Mirren Ross County

St Mirren v Ross County

Thommo's prediction: 2-1

Eve's prediction: 2-2

SUNDAY

Accies Rangers

Hamilton v Rangers (12:15)

Thommo's prediction: 1-3

Eve's prediction: 1-1

St Johnstone Aberdeen

St Johnstone v Aberdeen

Thommo's prediction: 0-2

Eve's prediction: 1-0

