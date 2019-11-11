Irish Premiership: Larne and Crusaders play out 0-0 bore draw at Inver Park

Crusaders have now gone five league games without a win

Crusaders lost further ground in the Irish Premiership title race after they played out a bore 0-0 draw with Larne in terrible conditions at Inver Park.

In a game devoid of excitement, Crusaders failed to register a shot on target as they stretched their winless run in the league to five games.

Larne were unable to build on their impressive 3-0 win over Ballymena United last week.

Third-placed Crusaders move to within six points of leaders Coleraine.

Up against unrelenting wind and rain, neither side were able to find their rhythm during an uneventful opening 45 minutes.

Crues top-scorer Paul Heatley had his side's best chance, but volleyed wide from the edge of the box after Larne had half-cleared a corner.

Davy McDaid fired wide on 38 minutes after a clever run in behind the Crusaders back-line.

Crusaders boss Stephen Baxter attempted to inject some urgency into proceedings by introducing David Cushley and Jordan Owens, but there was no way past the Larne rearguard.

Larne felt they should have had a stoppage-time penalty when Johnny McMurray's shot struck Billy Joe Burns, but referee Keith Kennedy waved play on.

Crusaders travel to Carrick Rangers on Friday night before Larne take on Dungannon Swifts at Stangmore Park on Saturday.