Scotland U21 0-1 Greece U21: Scot Gemmill's side drop to third after Greece defeat

Scotland have won two and drawn two of their first five qualifying games

Scotland dropped to third in their European Under-21 Championship qualifying group after Dimitrios Nikolaou's last-minute penalty gave 10-man Greece a 1-0 victory at Tynecastle.

The hosts looked to have gained the advantage when Panagiotis Retsos was sent off after the break.

But when Daniel Harvie handled the ball in the box late on, Nikolaou converted the penalty for the victory.

The result moves Greece in to first place, two points above Scotland.

Scot Gemmill's side host Croatia in their next match on 27 March.

Greece snatch dramatic winner

Scotland knew that a victory against Greece would take them clear in Group 4 and Gemmill's side came close to an early opener.

The impressive Billy Gilmour combined with Jordan Holsgrove to set up captain Allan Campbell, only for the Motherwell midfielder's strike to fall just the wrong side of the Greek goal.

Just before the half-hour mark Gilmour himself came close when his shot from 22 yards went just over.

The visitors were much better after the break and Ross Doohan in the Scotland goal was at full stretch to push away an effort by Greek striker Argyris Kampetsis.

However, just after the hour mark the visitors were reduced to ten men when Retsos was shown his second yellow of the evening after a cynical challenge on Gilmour.

Gemmill introduced Glenn Middleton into the match and the Greece goalkeeper Siampanis had to be on his toes to keep out a cross from the Hibernian winger which looked to be creeping under the crossbar.

And just as it looked as if the Scots would record their third 0-0 draw in the group, the visitors snatched a dramatic winner in stoppage time.

Full-back Harvie needlessly handled the ball inside the box and centre half Nikolaou smashed the ball home to put Greece top of the table for qualification for the finals in Hungary and Slovenia in two years' time.