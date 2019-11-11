FA Cup second round draw: Chichester City get away league club draw
Eighth-tier Chichester City, the lowest ranked team left in the competition, will travel to League One Tranmere Rovers or Wycombe Wanderers in the FA Cup second round.
The Isthmian League South East Division side received a first-round bye after Bury's demise.
Fellow eighth-tier side Maldon & Tiptree, who saw off Leyton Orient in round one, face Grimsby or Newport.
Ties will take place across the weekend of 29 November to 2 December.
Southend's conquerors Dover Athletic will go to Stevenage or Peterborough, while Kingstonian, who thrashed a striking Macclesfield 4-0, face another non-league club in National League outfit AFC Fylde.
Coventry City, winners in 1987, could face 1978 winners Ipswich Town, although Lincoln City are still to face the Tractor Boys in a replay.
Full draw
Blackpool v Maidstone United
Harrogate/Portsmouth v Altrincham
Shrewsbury/Bradford v Mansfield Town
Coventry City v Ipswich/Lincoln
Kingstonian v AFC Fylde
Tranmere/Wycombe v Chichester City
Walsall/Darlington v Oxford United
Cambridge United/Exeter City v Yeovil/Hartlepool United
Stourbridge/Eastleigh v Crewe Alexandra
Forest Green Rovers v Carlisle United
Solihull Moors v Rotherham United
Sunderland/Gillingham v AFC Wimbledon/Doncaster
Wrexham/Rochdale v Boston United
Stevenage/Peterborough United v Dover Athletic
Oldham Athletic v Salford/Burton Albion
Maldon & Tiptree v Grimsby/Newport
Crawley Town v Fleetwood Town
Cheltenham/Swindon v Port Vale
Northampton Town v Notts County
Bristol Rovers/Bromley v Plymouth Argyle