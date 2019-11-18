Scotland v Kazakhstan: preview, team news & stats

Scotland were embarrassed 3-0 by Kazakhstan back in March

Euro 2020 qualifiers: Scotland v Kazakhstan Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Tuesday, 19 November Time: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Listen to BBC Radio Scotland and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app

Scotland go into their last match before the Euro 2020 play-off semi-final looking for a morale-boosting third successive victory.

Steve Clarke's side will finish third in Group I if they avoid defeat at home against Kazakhstan.

It is also an opportunity to avenge the dreadful 3-0 loss suffered in the opening match of a failed qualifying campaign back in March in Astana.

Kazakhstan have won twice against San Marino since humbling Scotland.

With goals from Ryan Christie and John McGinn, the Scots were 2-1 winners in Cyprus on Saturday, following on from a 6-0 home success against San Marino.

Hampden will host the play-off semi-final on 26 March, with Friday's Uefa draw determining the opponents and whether or not Scotland are home or away in the final, should they progress.

Bulgaria, Israel and Romania are the teams currently in contention to meet Scotland in the semi-final.

Team news

After the build-up to Saturday's win over Cyprus was plagued by call-offs from key players, Clarke has no fresh injury concerns with the whole squad fit and available. On Sunday, Kilmarnock striker Eamonn Brophy replaced Lawrence Shankland who has returned to Dundee United with a minor injury.

What they said

Scotland manager Steve Clarke: "For me, football is never about revenge, it's all about the game coming up. What happened before happened before. We want to finish the campaign on a positive for ourselves, we want to finish third in the section which is the best we can do now and that's what we'll be focusing on."

Kazakhstan manager Michal Bilek: "In my eyes Scotland is a very good team, with very good players and good heart. In the first match we played really well and were ahead from the 10th minute. We probably played our best match so far against Scotland. However, [Tuesday] is a new match, it is new history to write and I believe my players will give it all on the pitch."

