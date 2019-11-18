European Championship Qualifying - Group I
Scotland19:45Kazakhstan
Venue: Hampden Park

Scotland v Kazakhstan: preview, team news & stats

Scotland were embarrassed 3-0 by Kazakhstan back in March
Euro 2020 qualifiers: Scotland v Kazakhstan
Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Tuesday, 19 November Time: 19:45 GMT
Coverage: Listen to BBC Radio Scotland and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app

Scotland go into their last match before the Euro 2020 play-off semi-final looking for a morale-boosting third successive victory.

Steve Clarke's side will finish third in Group I if they avoid defeat at home against Kazakhstan.

It is also an opportunity to avenge the dreadful 3-0 loss suffered in the opening match of a failed qualifying campaign back in March in Astana.

Kazakhstan have won twice against San Marino since humbling Scotland.

With goals from Ryan Christie and John McGinn, the Scots were 2-1 winners in Cyprus on Saturday, following on from a 6-0 home success against San Marino.

Hampden will host the play-off semi-final on 26 March, with Friday's Uefa draw determining the opponents and whether or not Scotland are home or away in the final, should they progress.

Bulgaria, Israel and Romania are the teams currently in contention to meet Scotland in the semi-final.

Team news

After the build-up to Saturday's win over Cyprus was plagued by call-offs from key players, Clarke has no fresh injury concerns with the whole squad fit and available. On Sunday, Kilmarnock striker Eamonn Brophy replaced Lawrence Shankland who has returned to Dundee United with a minor injury.

What they said

Scotland manager Steve Clarke: "For me, football is never about revenge, it's all about the game coming up. What happened before happened before. We want to finish the campaign on a positive for ourselves, we want to finish third in the section which is the best we can do now and that's what we'll be focusing on."

Kazakhstan manager Michal Bilek: "In my eyes Scotland is a very good team, with very good players and good heart. In the first match we played really well and were ahead from the 10th minute. We probably played our best match so far against Scotland. However, [Tuesday] is a new match, it is new history to write and I believe my players will give it all on the pitch."

My Scotland XI to face Kazakhstan

Match stats

  • The only previous meeting between Scotland and Kazakhstan was back in March, with Kazakhstan winning 3-0 in Astana.
  • Scotland have lost two of their past three home qualifying matches (World Cup and European Championships), more than they had in their previous 12 (W8 D3 L1).
  • Scotland are looking to win three consecutive games in all competitions for the first time since October 2017 under Gordon Strachan.
  • Kazakhstan beat San Marino 3-1 last time out; they have never previously won back-to-back qualifying matches for either the European Championships or the World Cup since becoming a Uefa member in 2002.
  • Kazakhstan are looking to win back-to-back matches away from home for the first time since March 2016.
  • John McGinn has scored four goals in his past two games for Scotland; he had netted just once in his first 18 appearances for his country before this.
  • Gafurzhan Suyumbayev has been directly involved in more goals in qualifying for Euro 2020 than any other Kazakhstan player (five - two goals, three assists).

