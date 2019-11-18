Jamal Lewis: Norwich defender out of Northern Ireland v Germany game

Jamal Lewis played for 81 minutes in Northern Ireland's goalless draw against the Netherlands on Saturday

Norwich City defender Jamal Lewis will miss Northern Ireland's Euro 2020 qualifier against Germany on Tuesday because of a knee injury.

The Irish FA said that the full-back had returned to his club for "assessment on an ongoing knee issue".

The game in Frankfurt is a dead rubber with Germany and the Netherlands having already qualified from Group C.

Lewis played for 81 minutes in Saturday's 0-0 draw against the Netherlands at Windsor Park.

Northern Ireland had to win that game to keep alive their hopes of automatic qualification and their ambitions of playing in next summer's finals now rest on a play-off in March.

Lewis was replaced by Blackpool's Jordan Thompson in the closing stages of Saturday's game.