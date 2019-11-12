Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Lewis Ferguson, Aberdeen, Scotland, Matt Ritchie, Hibs, Celtic, Hearts

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers are weighing up a bid for Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson, having earmarked the 20-year-old as a replacement if in-demand Glen Kamara is sold in January. (Sun)

Newcastle United winger Matt Ritchie, who in November asked to be excluded from Scotland duty "for the foreseeable future", has called time on his international career after rejecting a fresh approach from manager Steve Clarke. (Daily Mail)

Pep Guardiola has contacted Hibernian to recommend they appoint Raul Caneda Perez - who worked for him as an analyst at Barcelona and Manchester City and is currently in charge of Qatari side Umm Salal - as their new manager. (Daily Record)

John Kennedy has emerged as the new favourite for the Hibernian job and Easter Road chiefs are preparing an approach for the 36-year-old Celtic assistant manager this week. (Sun)

Brendan Rodgers says Leicester City's current league placing of second in the Premier League is vindication of why he had to leave Celtic before the end of last season. (Daily Record)

Germany's Felix Magath, a three-time Bundesliga winner, has applied to become Hearts manager. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Former Scotland internationals Dougie Freedman and Graham Alexander have also emerged as candidates for the Hearts managerial vacancy. (Daily Express, print edition)

Former Hearts defender David Weir is under consideration to become the club's new sporting director. (Daily Mail, print edition)

One-time Rangers striker Marco Negri has backed Alfredo Morelos to beat his record goal of 33 before the New Year - if he stays off the squash court. (Daily Record)

Hibernian striker Florian Kamberi says he wasn't happy with his treatment under Paul Heckingbottom and that the now sacked head coach didn't trust him. (Edinburgh Evening News)