Kiko Casilla: Leeds United goalkeeper given extra time to respond to racism allegations

Leeds goalkeeper Kiko Casilla has been an ever-present for the Championship side this season

Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla been granted extra time to respond to allegations that he racially abused Charlton Athletic's Jonathan Leko.

The FA began an investigation last month into the incident, which occurred during Charlton's 1-0 win in September.

The Spaniard, 33, allegedly used words that "made reference to race and/or colour and/or ethnic origin".

He had been due to respond by Tuesday, 12 November, but now has until Wednesday, 27 November.

Leeds issued a statement when Casilla was charged on 4 November saying the former Real Madrid goalkeeper "strenuously denies the allegation".

Under rules introduced for the 2019-20 season, the minimum suspension for a player found guilty of an aggravated breach of the FA's discrimination rules will be six matches, which can be increased depending on any additional aggravating factors.