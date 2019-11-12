Police Scotland investigates Ayr United fans after spitting at match official

Queen of the South played Ayr United at Palmerston Park on Saturday, 9 November

Police Scotland has opened an investigation after visiting fans spat in the face of a match official during Saturday's game between Queen of the South and Ayr United.

Fans in the away end at Palmerston Park also threw coins throughout the Scottish Championship match.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We are aware of incidents involving supporters during the recent match.

"Police are liaising with the clubs in relation to these incidents."

In February, deputy chief constable Will Kerr warned of a rise in "thuggish behaviour" at Scottish football grounds after numerous players and managers were targeted by rival fans.

Two months later, PFA Scotland stressed that there was "every chance" that the Scottish government could intervene if Scottish football authorities did not do enough to quell misbehaviour.

Ayr safety and stadium manager Roy Provan said on his club website: "With regards the game against Queen of the South at the weekend, it has come to our attention that there was instances of coin throwing and a steward being spat in the face.

"This is wholly unacceptable and disgusting behaviour and in no way can be excused.

"We are working closely with Queen of the South and Police Scotland with a view to tracing the culprits."