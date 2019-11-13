Queen's Park: Scotland's oldest club set to vote on ending 152-year-old amateur status

Queen's Park are set to move in to Lesser Hampden on 1 August 2020

Queen's Park will decide whether to end their 152 years as an amateur club with a members vote on Thursday.

The Glasgow club are the last remaining amateurs in the Scottish Professional Football League.

Yet that could all change if 200 members vote to change Queen's Park's status to professional.

The historic move would allow the club to begin hiring players on full-time contracts and fend off approaches from other teams.

'Ludere Causa Ludendi', which translates from Latin to English as 'To Play for the Sake of Playing', has been Queen's Park's motto since "a number of gentlemen" famously agreed to form a football club at No.3 Eglinton Terrace in Glasgow on 9 July 1867.

Although the club played a pivotal role in the formation of the Scottish game, an inability to sign players on long-term contracts has meant that the Glasgow side has had to contend with talents constantly leaving for free to bigger clubs.

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson, Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland and Ross County midfielder Blair Spittal are just three of the most recent products from the Queen's Park academy, yet the club received no compensation when each player moved on because they were on amateur, part-time contracts.

That has been the real driving force behind calls to go professional and sign first-team players on full-time contracts.

"We are spending vast amounts in youth development and not seeing any fruits," said Queen's Park president Gerry Crawley in July.

"If we are unable to offer them a professional contract when they turn 18, they are free to go to a professional club.

"Four of our squad that reached the semi-finals of the Scottish Youth Cup last season went to Aberdeen, Hibernian, Ross County and St Mirren and we got no compensation for them.

"It is a difficult time for the club and if there is a real feeling that they don't want to do this, there has to be a collective responsibility for what might follow and some idea of how we remain competitive as amateurs."