Scotland: Celtic-Rangers rivalries put aside as 'we are a team' - Ryan Jack

Rangers' Ryan Jack and Celtic's Ryan Christie are both part of the Scotland squad

Euro 2020 qualifying: Cyprus v Scotland Venue: GSP Stadium, Stovolos Date: Saturday, 16 November Kick-off: 14:00 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland, live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website & app.

Ryan Jack insists Old Firm rivalries are always left behind in the Scotland camp after Raheem Sterling was dropped by England following a squad bust-up.

Manchester City winger Sterling will not be considered for Thursday's Euro 2020 qualifier against Montenegro after a row with Liverpool's Joe Gomez.

Midfielder Jack is the only Rangers player in a Scotland squad including four from city rivals Celtic.

"We turn up here, we are a team, we are together," he said.

Sterling and defender Gomez clashed towards the end a 3-1 defeat that leaves City nine points adrift of Sunday's hosts at the top of the English Premier League.

The Football Association has said Sterling had been dropped "as a result of a disturbance in a private team area" and the winger has admitted that "emotions got the better of me".

Rangers remain neck and neck with reigning champions Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership as Jack joined up with a squad including James Forrest, Callum McGregor, Greg Taylor and Ryan Christie from across the city divide.

"It has to be," he said when asked if that rivalry was left at the door when joining the Scotland set-up. "There is no doubt that we all fight and battle on the pitch and we all want to win every game, but when we turn up, we are team-mates and we train hard together and we play for each other.

"You play against players every week that you join up with on international duty."

Scotland, who face Cyprus on Saturday before their Group I campaign against Kazakhstan on Tuesday, cannot qualify from their section but are preparing for the second chance that comes from the Nations Cup play-offs in March.

"We all want the same goal, which is to win these two games and hopefully get Scotland to a major tournament," said Jack, who hopes being in what he believes is the form of his life will earn him a third cap.

Asked if he had encountered anything similar to the Sterling-Gomez situation in the Scotland squad, assistant coach Alex Dyer laughed as he replied: "We all love each other. It's lovely here. We don't have any fights among us."